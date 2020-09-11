APF praises Pak sisters for winning medals at one event

KARACHI: Asian Powerlifting Federation (APF) has sent compliments to Pakistan Powerlifting Federation and four Pakistani sisters for creating what the continental body called a “unique record” in the 2018 Asian Bench Press Championship in Dubai.

“This is unique record in Pakistan's sports history and never before had four sisters represented Pakistan at any international sport event and all four winning medals at Asian Bench Press Championship held on September 18-24, 2018, in Dubai,” the APF letter to the PPF dated August 11, 2020, said. “Also in the APF powerlifting history we never had four sisters competing at any powerlifting event and all four winning medals,” it added.

Veronica (gold), Twinkle (gold), Sybil (bronze) and Maryam Sohail (bronze) got medals in the Dubai event.

“APF keeping in view this great record and achievement would like to place on record our appeal and request to Pakistan's government to acknowledge contribution made by these four sisters,” the letter said.