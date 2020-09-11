Asian Beach Games: IPC Ministry to support 75-member contingent

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) plans to support around 75-member Pakistan contingent for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held at Sanya (China) from April 2-10, 2021.

A meeting of the federations was held under the chair of Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza to discuss the preparations, training and participation plans for the games.

“In all probabilities, the government would support a contingent of around 70-75 for the games,” a source within the meeting when contacted said.

Federations’ representatives were of the view that all stakeholders should sit on one table to chalk out ways and means to uplift sports in the country. “Federations, Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board are very important components of sports. The coordination can only guarantee consistent development of sports in the country,” one of the federation officials said.

Dr Fahmida agreed to the proposal, saying that the meeting with all sports stakeholders would be arranged in coming days.

Some federations’ officials including sailing also demanded access to the foreign coaches for the preparation and timely start of the training for the mega event.

They agreed to the point floated by the minister that only those should be supported who has genuine roles to play in games. “The government will discourage the joy-riders at all cost,” she said.

The officials shared the possible strength of teams, indicated their strength of camp trainees, venues, requirements and training-cum-competition tours abroad.

“Majority of the federations demanded lengthy camps of at least three to four months before the games.”

The minister directed PSB to work out the financial implications so that the proposal could be finalised and approved.

Dr Fahmida agreed in principle to send a strong contingent to China. She directed the concerned federations’ secretaries to submit their entries by names and numbers to the organising committee through POA for accreditation.

“The final composition of the contingent will be decided jointly by the major stakeholders,” she added.

The meeting was also attended by Ministry of IPC Secretary Ghufran Memon, Pakistan Handball Federation President Muhammad Shafiq, Sports Climbing President Abu Zafar Sadiq, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan Volleyball Federation Secretary General Shah Naeem Zafar, Pakistan Sailing Federation Secretary General Cdr Muhammad Akram Tariq, Pakistan Wrestling Federation Secretary General Muhammad Arshad Sattar, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation representative Tehseenullah, PSB Deputy Director General (Admn) Mansoor Ahmed Khan and PSB Deputy Director General (Tech) Muhammad Azam Dar.