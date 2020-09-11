More than 20,000 coronavirus tests planned during IPL

NEW DELHI: More than 20,000 coronavirus tests will be carried out during the virus-hit Indian Premier League, the Twenty20 tournament’s medical partner said Thursday.

The world’s richest cricket league, starting on September 19, is being held in United Arab Emirates this year because of the pandemic, and likely with no spectators. Most of the 200 players from the eight teams arrived last month and spent six days in isolation in their hotel rooms.

They were tested for the coronavirus on their arrival and then again two days later. After a final test two days after that they moved into a secure “bio-bubble”.

VPS healthcare, the tournament’s Abu Dhabi-based official medical partner, said Wednesday that 3,500 tests have been done so far.

“During the course of the tournament, we will be conducting over 20,000 tests,” a spokesman told AFP.

“The movement of the players and other officials of the IPL are strictly restricted,” the spokesman said.