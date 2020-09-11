close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
AFP
September 11, 2020

Vettel signs for Aston Martin

MUGELLO, Italy: Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has signed for the renamed Aston Martin team for the 2021 season “and beyond”, the ambitious British Formula One outfit announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old German won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull before joining Ferrari, but the Italian team has not renewed his contract.

Signing Vettel was “a clear signal” to the racing world, said Racing Point, which will take the Aston Martin name next year after Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll’s investment in the British brand. Vettel will drive alongside Stroll’s son Lance and replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez.

