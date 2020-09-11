Regional team's coaches reveal their T20 plans

LAHORE: Head coaches of six Cricket Association on Thursday shared their strategy behind forming teams ahead of the National T20 Cup, scheduled to start from September 30 in Multan.

All the coaches talked about their squads in a Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim is eager to replicate the performances of last year when they won the competition.

“You’ll witness every variation in Northen’s team. Our strength is very similar to last year when there was a combination of youngsters and seniors,” he said.

“We have tried to cover all the demands of T20 cricket like power hitters, good finishers, pacers, swing bowlers and quality spinners,” he added.

The new head coach of the Balochistan region Faisal Iqbal is keen to go one step forward after the side played the final of the tournament in the last season.

“Our aim is to perform better than last year. We have tried to create a good blend of juniors and seniors,” Faisal said.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, the new head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thinks that youngsters will learn good cricket from seniors.

“Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Asad Afridi and Mohammad Haris will blend with seniors and will work hard,” Razzaq said.

Sindh’s head coach Basit Ali emphasised that they are counting on youngsters this year. “I along with three other coaches have focused mostly on young players and have shown trust in them while making the team,” Basit said.

Head coach of Southern Punjab, Abdul Rehman, also expressed his faith in youngsters. “We have tried to induct youngsters, who in the future can serve Pakistan and have the full potential to compete at the highest level,” he said.

Shahid Anwar, the head coach of Central Punjab, revealed that their key strategy while making the team was to stay connected with the National High-Performance Center (NHPC). “We have tried to align our strategy with the NHPC,” he said.