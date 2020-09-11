Mani not keen on another term as PCB head

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan are feeling uncomfortable because of continuous criticism.

Mani is reportedly not interested in extending his three-year-contract while Wasim is also fed up.

Sources privy to the matter were quoted by Geo that he took up the role in 2018 due to his long-time friendship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who aimed to eradicate corruption and lift of the sport.

Mani, when approached, did not provide a clear answer but said that his purpose was to “serve Pakistan cricket”, adding that he has “twelve months left”.

It was also reported that Mani wants to see the team among the world's best in the last year of his tenure which was mostly like the reason why he expressed dissatisfaction with Misbah-ul-Haq's performance as the head coach recently.

It was also learnt that the PCB boss, who is currently living in Lahore with his wife, plans to relocate to his London home after the end of his tenure.

Sources close to Mani said that he has already told some people within his close circle that he has no intention of extending his contract.

It is pertinent to mention that Mani's tenure saw a major revamp in the domestic structure as well as the home-staged Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Wasim is reported to have said he was not prepared for the criticism in the country of his origin.

Khan, who was brought in PCB’s set-up in 2018, shared how he always faced criticism in Pakistan for just being a foreigner working for the country’s cricket.

“I don’t think anything prepared me for the hostility I was going to face. They put me on the back foot right from the word go,” Khan was quoted by a foreign newspaper as saying.

He recalled that the board of governors didn’t accept his appointment and it went everywhere on the news which made his family worried.

It must be noted here that Wasim took PCB’s affairs as CEO after amendment to the constitution. He and chairman Mani have received a lot of criticism after they dissolved departmental cricket on the directives of the Prime Minister who prefers quality over quantity.