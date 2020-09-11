UN seeks better protection of schools

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council on Thursday called on all member states to do more to protect schools from outside violence, in a unanimous statement sponsored by Niger and Belgium.

The 15 members say schools should be "spaces free from all forms of violence", lamenting an uptick in attacks on schools in recent years, leading to an "alarming number of children denied access to quality education." According to the United Nations, from 2015 to 2019, about 11,000 armed attacks targeting education in some way took place worldwide.