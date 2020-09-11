Lesbos migrant camp fire: Greece races to shelter thousands

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos were camping on roadsides on Thursday after the country’s largest camp burnt down, with officials racing to locate shelter and avert a health crisis.

Desperate families, many with young children, spent a second night in the open, many without tents or even basic bedding. "We’ve lost everything, we were abandoned, without food, water or medicine," said Fatma Al-Hani, a Syrian woman who barely had time to grab her identity papers before the flames engulfed the camp.

The fire late on Tuesday at Moria camp, Greece’s most notorious migrant facility, sent thousands fleeing for safety into surrounding olive groves. Gaelle Koukanee, a pregnant 21-year-old Congolese refugee, said the police had fired tear gas during the operation to extinguish the fire.

"We have children, old people, disabled among us. Why this lack of humanity," she asked, seeking shelter from the beating sun under an olive tree. Greek officials, who have declared a four-month emergency on the island and flow in extra riot police, said officers were sent to protect firefighters from asylum seekers who threw stones at them

While nobody was seriously hurt, the blaze destroyed the official part of the camp, which housed 4,000 people, ministers said. A second fire late on Wednesday destroyed most of the remaining camp where another 8,000 lived in tents and makeshift shacks around the perimeter, the migration ministry said on Thursday.