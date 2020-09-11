close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
AFP
September 11, 2020

UN seeks better protection of schools

World

AFP
September 11, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council on Thursday called on all member states to do more to protect schools from outside violence, in a unanimous statement sponsored by Niger and Belgium. The 15 members say schools should be "spaces free from all forms of violence", lamenting an uptick in attacks on schools in recent years, leading to an "alarming number of children denied access to quality education."

