Fri Sep 11, 2020
AFP
September 11, 2020

China spurns Trump’s order

World

BEIJING: China accused Washington of "political persecution and racial discrimination" on Thursday, after the US confirmed it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of espionage.

Trump declared in May that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernise China’s military, as tensions between the two countries soar on multiple fronts.

