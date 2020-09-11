EU cuts Suu Kyi from rights prize honorees

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament on Thursday removed Myanmar´s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the "Sakharov Prize community" because of her "acceptance" of state crimes against the Rohingya community.

The EU assembly awarded the former democracy campaigner its top human rights prize in 1990, a year before she received the Nobel Peace Prize, but she will no longer take part in events for laureates.

A source close to the parliament said the prize had been awarded for Suu Kyi´s work before 1990 so could not be withdrawn, but that this exclusion was the strongest sanction available to MEPs.