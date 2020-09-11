Deadlock in AL over UAE-Israel deal

Arab foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on a draft resolution condemning last month’s normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the Arab League said late on Wednesday.

"The meeting saw a serious and comprehensive discussion but no consensus was reached on the resolution proposed by the Palestinian delegation," the League’s assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki, told a Cairo news conference.

No replacement resolution was adopted by ministers during their Wednesday videoconference, Zaki added. "The Palestinian side preferred not to release a draft resolution without including the concepts it was putting forward," he said.