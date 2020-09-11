Virus cases surge in Jakarta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta plans to re-impose a partial lockdown as early as Monday over fears that surging coronavirus cases could "collapse" its under-pressure hospitals, the sprawling city’s governor said. The megacity of some 30 million will see many office buildings and large mosques closed along with restaurants and other entertainment venues, while public transport hours will also be restricted.