Fri Sep 11, 2020
AFP
September 11, 2020

Virus cases surge in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta plans to re-impose a partial lockdown as early as Monday over fears that surging coronavirus cases could "collapse" its under-pressure hospitals, the sprawling city’s governor said. The megacity of some 30 million will see many office buildings and large mosques closed along with restaurants and other entertainment venues, while public transport hours will also be restricted.

