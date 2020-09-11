close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
AFP
September 11, 2020

Virus scare halts Assange hearing

World

AFP
September 11, 2020

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing in London was on Thursday adjourned until next week after the partner of one of the legal representatives reported suffering coronavirus symptoms.

"While the situation is uncertain, I accept hearing should be postponed," judge Vanessa Baraitser told the Old Bailey court as she adjourned the hearing until 10:00am (0900 GMT) Monday. Assange is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States for leaking military secrets.

