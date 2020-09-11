China spurns Trump’s order

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China accused Washington of "political persecution and racial discrimination" on Thursday, after the US confirmed it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of espionage.
Trump declared in May that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernise China’s military, as tensions between the two countries soar on multiple fronts.