close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 11, 2020

Deadlock in AL over UAE-Israel deal

World

AFP
September 11, 2020

Arab foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on a draft resolution condemning last month’s normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the Arab League said late on Wednesday.

"The meeting saw a serious and comprehensive discussion but no consensus was reached on the resolution proposed by the Palestinian delegation," the League’s assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki, told a Cairo news conference.

No replacement resolution was adopted by ministers during their Wednesday videoconference, Zaki added. "The Palestinian side preferred not to release a draft resolution without including the concepts it was putting forward," he said.

Latest News

More From World