NY to mark 9/11 anniversary amid virus pandemic

With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New York on Friday will mark the 19’th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and a bitter fight with the White House.

The city will hold its annual ceremony in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the bloodiest terrorist attack in US history, punctuated by a minute’s silence at the exact moments that al-Qaeda Jihadists crashed two hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center towers. Instead of reading out the roll call of the dead, this year the families of victims have recorded themselves.