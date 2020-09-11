Child abuse

The number of child sexual abuse and killings cases has been increasing at an unprecedented pace and the authorities have failed to adopt effective measures to protect our children. Many cases were reported in the past, but no culprit was given strict punishment – except for the Kasur case in which the rapist was hanged.

While I disagree with Zia’s style of governance, I commend him for ordering the public hanging of a killer of a young boy, Pappu, to put an end to such incidents. Today, our rulers are not in favour of this strict punishment. The relevant authorities must look into this problem and give exemplary punishments to culprits.

One of the common misconceptions that people have is that capital punishments or public hangings will end rape cases. It is important to realise that death penalty is not a solution.

We need stricter laws and safe cities where women and children can breathe freely and feel secure. We want cities where they don’t have to travel under constant stress. Our anger should be better utilised in asking the relevant authorities to strengthen the security of the city. When we go out on the street, we must feel safe.

