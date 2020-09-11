Repair Karachi

On his recent visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Rs1.1 trillion package for the city’s development. For the fair utilisation of the huge amount, a committee has been established under the supervision of the CM of Sindh. It’s time the authorities worked sincerely for Karachi’s people.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore

*****

Karachi was badly affected by the recent rains. All streets were flooded and homes were submerged in knee-deep water. In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the people had to deal with rain-related losses. People were caged in their homes as they couldn’t go out because of standing water. Also, prolonged power outages created more trouble and inconvenience.

The situation in rural areas was even worse. The August rains reminded us of the destruction caused by the 2010 flash floods. Then, thousands of people were displaced. It took years to rehabilitate the displaced. We can only pray for our safety.

Faisal Khan Fayazuddin Channa

Channa Machi

*****

The PM has recently announced the Rs1.1 trillion package for solving Karachi’s problems. It is hoped that the package will change the fate of the city’s resident and help Karachi turn into the city of lights once again.

The package must be used properly and there should be a strict system of checks and balances to make sure that funds are being utilised properly.

Rizwan Ullah Shaheen

Bajaur