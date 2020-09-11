Gold prices up Rs1,900/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs1,900/tola on Thursday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs115,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,624 to Rs98,594.
In the international market, bullion rates increased $30 to $1,956/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Silver rates also increased Rs20 to Rs1,320/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also increased Rs17.14 to Rs1,183.12.