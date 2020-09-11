Rupee ends higher

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Thursday on improved dollar supplies and soft demand, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 166.40 against the dollar, up from Wednesday’s closing of 166.53.

The rupee ended unchanged at 166.70 against the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the local unit traded stronger due to reduced dollar demand from importers. Inflows were also adequate to meet the importer demand in the market.

“We anticipate the local currency to remain range-bound, hovering around the current levels in the coming sessions,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

However, traders were concerned that the expected increase in the current account deficit due to potential drop in workers’ remittances would keep the rupee under pressure in the current fiscal year.

Rating agency Fitch Ratings, in its recent report, forecasts the current account deficit could widen to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year from 1.2 percent a year ago, as it sees a downward trend in remittances and higher financing requirements.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 168.43 on August 26, but started recovering when the domestic unit was supported by higher foreign inflows in the form of remittances from overseas Pakistanis and export proceeds.