Lingering economic malaise

LAHORE: It is not only the abnormal price hike all around that is hurting the people of Pakistan; the inability of state to control irregularities is also contributing to their miseries.

After massive decline in rupee value, the increase in prices was inevitable. Additional taxation to increase much needed revenues was another reason prices went up.

The high cost of living is accompanied with decline in governance level as well.

This government has substantially increased the number of beneficiaries through its Ehsaas programme for the poor; yet there are more disgruntled poor in the society than before.

The state is concentrating on either increasing revenues or putting its opponents in jail.

Still it has failed to increase revenues despite heavy taxation and could not bend the opposition despite all brutalities. Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman the media dissenter is one example who has refused to budge despite lingering in jail for six months in a fabricated case.

Public at large might have ignored the violation of civil liberties had the government delivered on the economic front. Prices that have gone up are unlikely to come down, but a check on corruption could bring some relief to the public.

We are living in an era where it is next to impossible to get an electricity connection without greasing the palms of concerned officials at different stages. You bribe to get the demand note, and then you must please the person who issues electric meter to get connected.

To get a gas connection, the normal waiting time is six months for those who deposit urgent fee of Rs25,000 first. Even after six months, you must make hectic efforts to get the connection.

For some it might take years after depositing the demand note. In case of influence the electricity, connection can be had in one to two days, as the demand note is issued immediately and the connection is provided a day later.

In case of gas, some get connection immediately after completion of six months of urgent fee payment. The power complaints are addressed based on the influence of the person or on his ability to pay the bribe.

Poor consumers, who are either not aware of this practice or cannot afford to pay bribe suffer for hours and days to get their complaints addressed.

Adulteration is another drain on resources of the poor. Food items are adulterated with cheap substitutes (some injurious for health) which means that the consumer gets less quantity of desired food while paying full price.

Adulteration is more common in markets that cater to the needs of poorer segments of the society. Because of the absence of proper intellectual property laws the consumers are cheated with fake duplicates of both Pakistani and international brands.

Fake perfumes and shampoos are provided in the market by filling the discarded empty containers of original brands. Used tea is dried and mixed with fresh tea.

It is packed in branded boxes and supplied in the market. The retailers know that they are buying fake replicas and pay less, but they charge the full price from consumers.

All this is possible because the state has lost its writ and is unable regulate businesses properly.

Consumers are also fleeced while buying appliances carrying guarantees for a certain period. For instance, if you buy a refrigerator carrying a guarantee of 10 years and it malfunctions after a month, you must call the manufacturer, who would send a technician to your residence.

If he finds that the machine has to go to workshop then it will be your responsibility to take it there, but before that you have to

pay the charges ranging from Rs600-1,000 to person who visited your residence and found the fault.

It is unfair to charge anything from the consumer if there is a technical fault covered in the guarantee. In fact, the manufacturer should replace the machine with a new one instead of keeping it for days and weeks at the workshop for repair.

There is a need to regulate this and the state should approve the draft of conditions written in almost unreadable size in the purchase agreement.

The purchase agreement invariably protects the rights of the supplier and there is little if any for the buyer.

Another cost that poor mostly pay is to the law enforcers at pickets, and in police stations. They are afraid of known high handedness of police.

They must pay bribes to get their complaints registered or wriggle out of police custody when they have done nothing wrong. Most of the people pay heavy bribes to access most government services and often have to even skip a day’s work to get things done that require only a few minutes because of red tape.