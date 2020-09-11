SITE industrialists stage protest

KARACHI: A large number of industrialists of SITE area staged a peaceful protest outside the office of SITE Limited against the non-provision of infrastructure facilities in the area, particularly the worst-ever condition of roads, a statement said on Thursday.

Industrialists demanded to hand over management control of SITE Ltd to SITE Association and immediate start of roads repair under the SITE Association supervision.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Sindh Dr Naseem-ul-Ghani Sahito and Site Ltd Managing Director Pervaiz Baloch met the protestors, it added.

Representatives of the industries drew the attention of Dr Ghani towards the worst-ever condition of infrastructure in the oldest industrial area of Karachi, particularly the dilapidated condition of roads network, and demanded immediate action.

Dr Naseem agreed to the demand of the industrialists and promised to come up with a confirmed plan / proposal by Monday. On his assurance, the protestors dispersed peacefully.