Fri Sep 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $19.961bln

Business

Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $19.961 billion during the week ended September 4 from $19.842 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased $95 million to $12.807 billion, the SBP said.

“The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceeds of $121 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).”

The forex reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.153 billion from $7.130 billion.

