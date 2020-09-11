close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

NEPRA proposes provision in rules

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has made it mandatory for companies wheeling electricity generated from a renewable energy source to confirm the capacity of renewable energy power plant, a statement said on Thursday.

“Wheeler of electricity from a renewable energy source shall provide a firm capacity certificate from an independent expert to meet its committed capacity obligations, under its bilateral power purchase contract with the bulk power consumer,” NEPRA has proposed a provision in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Wheeling of Electric Power) Regulations, 2016.

Moreover, bulk power consumer receiving supply of electric power through wheeling arrangement and also uses distribution company (DISCO) as a deemed supplier for alternative source of supply, will have to pay fixed charges to such DISCO for using such alternative source even if it does not receive energy from that source, it said.

Hybrid bulk power consumer receiving energy from DISCO as a deemed supplier, would be billed as per the applicable notified tariff for the relevant category of consumers.

