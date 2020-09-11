Gold prices up Rs1,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs1,900/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs115,000/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,624 to Rs98,594.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $30 to $1,956/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Silver rates also increased Rs20 to Rs1,320/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also increased Rs17.14 to Rs1,183.12.