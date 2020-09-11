69,000 tons wheat reaches Karachi port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received a third cargo of 69,000 tons wheat, bringing the total imports up to 195,000 tons since the late last month, food ministry said on Thursday.

The third vessel namely MV Coventy carrying 69,000 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine reached Karachi port. A total of 195,000 metric tons wheat has been imported through three vessels since last week of August.

The government has taken assistance from the private sector to bridge the demand and supply gap of staple food. It allowed the private sector to import 2.5 million tons of wheat to control prices in the domestic market. Private sector was allowed to import wheat for an unlimited period. Regulatory duty of 60 percent, customs duty of 11 percent, sales tax of 17 percent and withholding tax of six percent were abolished on the import.

A survey by The News in May found that the country needs to import 100,000 to 200,000 tons of wheat every month till April next year to check price hike in the domestic market as local production is not sufficient to stabilise grain supplies.

The experts of the Department of Plant Protection undertook the mandatory quarantine inspection of the vessel to check biosecurity risks on Wednesday evening. Discharge was instantly granted to the vessel after satisfactory phytosanitary examination.

The ministry of national food security is in close liaison with concerned provincial authorities to ensure unhindered movement of wheat cargoes from Karachi to other parts of the country.

A significant impact of recent wheat import has been observed on wheat flour price in the country. The impact is expected to be more apparent in the next few days when the imported-wheat reaches flour mills in various parts of the country.

The food ministry said the hoarded wheat in the country has also come to the surface as a result of recent wheat import besides government’s anti-hoarding operations. Ministry of food security is supervising wheat import processes that include proactive liaison with concerned authorities in wheat-exporting countries, timely port inspection on arrival of vessels, and unobstructed carriage of wheat from Karachi port.

“These efforts have greatly contributed to the justified landing cost of wheat on Karachi port,” the ministry said in a statement. “More wheat import vessels are scheduled to arrive at Karachi port with the gap of 4-5 days each, which will curb the higher wheat prices and may give great relief to common masses.”