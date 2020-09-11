Stocks surge as E&Ps cheer crude strength

Stocks snapped back on Thursday as index-heavy energy sector tailed a rising crude oil market, while financial institutions opened the liquidity spigots betting on central bank’s digital account initiative to draw fresh investment in equities, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.49 percent or 625.10 points to close at 42,647.35 points level. Volumes increased to 884.962 million shares from 707.013 million shares in the last session.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, “Remaining volatile, the stock market witnessed healthy rally mainly driven by banks and oil and gas exploration companies”. A recent hydrocarbon discovery fuelled positive sentiments in PPL despite a decline in international oil prices, Farooq said, adding that launching of Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis also strengthened the positive sentiments in the market.

KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 1.52 percent or 271.67 points to end at 18,096.68 points level.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib said, “Stocks closed bullish led by oil and banking scrips on strong earnings outlook”.

Higher global equities, approval for privatisation of OGDCL, PPL, and PPL, announcement of massive gas discovery in Kalat and ECC go-ahead to concessionary energy rates for export industrials did the trick, Mehanti added. Tahir Abbas, director research at Arif Habib said the index followed the recovering crude oil prices, which helped index-heavy oil and exploration sector fare well, boosting the sentiment.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, "The market rallied sharply on the rumors that fertiliser companies might have taken stay against the imposition of GIDC (gas infrastructure development cess), which if levied would cut the margins of the companies”.

He said the index gained sharply on back of higher volumes, which was on the rise for a couple of sessions, showing investors thronged the market owing to liquidity available with the institutions and the banks.

A scrip-wise breakdown shows that of 448 active scrips, 284 up, 147 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, ”The stable cut-off yields in treasury bills auction and crude oil prices indicate the interest rates are likely to remain same”.

He said cement and steel sectors were in demand after the government announced plans to gear up infrastructure facilities in Karachi and reports that Pakistan Railways was set to invite tenders for the country first and biggest transport sector project ML-1. “Banks, E&Ps (exploration and production), and cements led the gains, cumulatively adding 362 points. Interest was witnessed in EFERT (up 2.52 percent) and FATIMA (up 6.44 percent) on reports that a court has granted stay order to these companies against GIDC on concessionary gas,” Rauf added. The top gainers were Unilever Foods, gaining Rs400 to close at Rs12,900/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs394 to finish at Rs6976.00/share, while Atlas Honda Limited, down Rs27 to close at Rs422/share, and Bhanero Textile, giving up Rs18.31 to close at Rs990.00/share, suffered most losses.

With 122.049 million shares, Pakistan International Bulk led the volumes; however, it lost Rs0.56 to end at Rs13.70/share, whereas Pakistan Refinery posted the thinnest turnover with 18.206 million shares, but gained Rs0.40 to end at Rs23.41/share.