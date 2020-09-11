Investors exploring opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir

LONDON: Various foreign investors are showing a deep interest in investing in Pakistan due to multi-dimensional potential of the country, said Sahibzada Jahangir, the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson on Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe.

Australian business magnate Andrew Forrest, who has a whopping net worth of $14.8 billion and is the former CEO of Fortescue Metals Group, recently met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and expressed a desire to invest approximately $10 billion in Pakistan in Green Technology projects.

Jahangir who arranged Forrest’s visit to Pakistan called this the biggest potential investment in Pakistan by a single company. In an exclusive conversation with The News, Jahangir, who is also a founding member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said: “As per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan, I am presenting Pakistan as a suitable investment destination to foreign investors.

“By the grace of Allah, we have received a lot of interest in Pakistan and we hope that through his visionary leadership and global appeal, Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the future of Pakistan.” Jahangir explained that Forrest was interested in developing Pakistan’s energy sector and was looking into options of solar, hydro and wind sources to provide electricity to Pakistan.

Previously, due to the efforts of Jahangir, Vitol, a Dutch energy and commodities company, increased their stake to 40 per cent in Hescol Petroleum Ltd, a petroleum marketing company with over 700 pumps. Famous American money transfer company, MoneyGram, recently joined hands with Bank Alfalah to cater to the 200 million-strong Pakistani market.

Spanish supermarket giant, Condis, has also initiated operations in Pakistan successfully. Jahangir said Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that an international summit should be hosted in the UK to increase investment in Pakistan but that was delayed due to Covid-19. “When Covid-19 ends, Prime Minister Imran Khan will come himself and promote Pakistan as an optimal investment destination.”