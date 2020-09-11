Repair Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On his recent visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Rs1.1 trillion package for the city’s development. For the fair utilisation of the huge amount, a committee has been established under the supervision of the CM of Sindh. It’s time the authorities worked sincerely for Karachi’s people.
Sanaullah Kalwar
Kashmore