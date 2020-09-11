close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Repair Karachi

Newspost

 
September 11, 2020

On his recent visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Rs1.1 trillion package for the city’s development. For the fair utilisation of the huge amount, a committee has been established under the supervision of the CM of Sindh. It’s time the authorities worked sincerely for Karachi’s people.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore

