The sixth IGP

The PTI government has appointed Inam Ghani as Punjab’s IGP. It is the sixth time in the last two years that Punjab’s IGP has been appointed. While there is nothing wrong in appointing a new IGP if the former is not capable to deal with the responsibilities, the recent removal did raise some questions.

We can assume that Former IGP Shoaib Dastgir was doing a good job because the government showed satisfaction with his work. PM Imran Khan also praised him when he was appointed. Then, what happened in the last few weeks that the government wasn’t satisfied with him?

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura

*****

A tug of war between the federal and provincial governments over the appointment of senior officers in provinces is not new. Not too long after Pakistan gained independence, there was a tussle between the central and provincial governments on the appointment of the commissioner of the Rawalpindi division. The Punjab government refused to accept the recommendation of the central government. After some back and forth, the issue was settled and the provincial government accepted the appointment. The appointee of the central government was originally from UP India, who opted to serve Pakistan. Unfortunately, he faced a lot of resistance from the local clerical staff and officers. Although the officer was polite, he was not welcomed. There was so much hesitation to accept him that he eventually had himself transferred. I see that a similar tussle goes on till today.

These things hurt the ability of officers to work efficiently. They become victims of politics. Politicians should appoint the best officers for top slots. They must let them work without interference so that they can serve the people in the best possible manner. Otherwise, I am afraid that the administrative setup of the country will be completely destroyed creating more miseries for the people.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad