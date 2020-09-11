Sebastian Vettel signs Racing Point deal

LONDON: Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point next season after completing a multi-year deal with the team.

Racing Point are to be rebranded as Aston Martin in 2021 and four-time world champion Vettel, deemed surplus to requirements by Ferrari, will head up the project.

Vettel’s announcement hijacks Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix at the Italian team’s home track in Mugello this weekend.

The 33-year-old German will team up with Lance Stroll, 21, the son of Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, a co-owner of Racing Point.

The announcement comes after Sergio Perez revealed on Wednesday night that he was no longer wanted by Racing Point after seven years with the Silverstone-based team.

Vettel said: “I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.”