Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three civilians were injured after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bedori Sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bedori Sector along [the] LoC targeting [the] civil population,” said the ISPR in a statement. The military’s media wing said the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian ceasefire violation.

On Wednesday, the ISPR had said a Havaldar of the Pakistan Army was martyred after the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bedori Sector targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian troops’ ceasefire violation and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material, the ISPR said. During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, 39, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, it added.