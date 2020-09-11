Martyred CTD cop laid to rest in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), who was injured during an operation against terrorists, died in a hospital in Peshawar and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours on Thursday.

According to the police, DSP CTD Jalil Khan and Constable Rafiullah Marwat were seriously injured in an operation against terrorists at Zafarabad Colony in Dera Ismail Khan on August 25.

Both the injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where DSP Muhammad Jalil Khan succumbed to his injuries on August 31 while Constable Rafiullah Marwat breathed his last on Wednesday night. Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan and District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani visited the hujra of the martyred cop and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.