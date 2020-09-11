Court orders exhumation of bodies

HARIPUR: The court of additional sessions Judge, Ghazi, on Thursday allowed the exhumation of the bodies of all the four family members who had died after fire erupted in their room in the residential colony of Tarbela Dam on August 28.

Nagina Shehzad, 26, her sons Ayan, 5, Hamdan, 3, and her niece Hooriya Bibi, 14, had died when the room caught fire in Sora City Colony of Tarbela Dam. The police and the hospital sources said that the cause of fire was short-circuiting in the room. However, Muhammad Ilyas, father of Hooriya Bibi, 14, one of the four fire victims, had moved an application in the court stating that he was doubtful that the fire was not the only cause of the death of his daughter, her maternal aunt and two minor cousins. The petitioner prayed for exhumation and fresh postmortem of the bodies. After the arguments, the court of ASJ, Muhammad Khan, accepted the application and ordered exhumation of the bodies.