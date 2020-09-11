Masks must for students, teachers

PESHAWAR: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools. He said the teaching, non-teaching staff and administrative officials of the schools would ensure the use of masks. Akbar Ayub Khan directed officials of the Education Department to ensure water supply and availability of soap at all schools for children’s hands washing. He requested the parents not to send sick children to school and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of coronavirus, he or she would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest.