ANP demands reopening of probe into BRT Project

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded the reopening of inquiry into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said that the Supreme Court had stayed the inquiry into the BRT to enable the project completion in time. “Now that the project has been completed, a delay in probe raises several questions on the impartiality of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he added. Speaking at a ceremony arranged in connection with the joining of the ANP by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Malakand district, Raziq Jan, he said no accountability institution was ready to make the ruling party accountable for the alleged massive corruption.

Aimal Wali alleged that the PTI corruption was evident from the very beginning but nobody could dare take action against them for looting the public money. He alleged that billions of rupees had been plundered in the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, adding the KP Assembly had also taken up the issue of nepotism and corruption. Aimal Wali Khan said that it was time to expose these corrupt elements. The ANP leader alleged the ruling party members were involved in corruption in the education emergency and accused the PTI leaders of misappropriating the funds for free books. He said that anyone involved in corruption in the education should not be spared, saying that such elements were the enemies of youth and must get exemplary punishment.

The director of Archeology was still performing duties despite the fact that the NAB had ordered another inquiry against him, Aimal Wali said. The ANP leader said the NAB arrested opposition leaders on mere allegations but was reluctant to take action against the director of Archeology. The corruption-free Pakistan was possible only when across-the-board accountability was conducted, he said, adding ignoring the BRT and Malam Jabba cases would be considered criminal negligence.