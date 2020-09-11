close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
September 11, 2020

ANP team visits Afghan consulate

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: ANP delegation visited the Consulate General of Afghanistan here on Thursday. Led by Sardar Hussain Babak, ANP’ provincial general secretary, the delegation held a detailed meeting with the Afghanistan’s consul-general in Peshawar, Najibullah Ahmadzai, and discussed issues of mutual interests. The ANP delegation congratulated Najibullah on his appointment as consul-general in Peshawar. Both sides discussed improving the Pak-Afghan relations, people-to-people contacts and improved diplomatic and trade relations. Sardar Hussain Babak said that the improved relations between the two neighbouring countries were not only in the interests of these two countries but the region would also benefit from their cordial relations. He stressed the need for genuine efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan, saying that the country had suffered from the bloodshed for the last 40 years.

Latest News

More From Peshawar