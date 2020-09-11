172 cops appointed in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has appointed as many as 172 policemen in Torghar in order to make the law and order situation better in the newly-established district. “This is a great day in your lives as you are going to follow the legacy of the gallant police force, which rendered the numerous sacrifices against militancy and terrorism in the province,” Qamar Hayat Khan, the district police officer, told the inaugural meeting of the newly-appointed policemen in Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar district, on Thursday. The event was held as the newly appointed fleet would leave for arms training in Swat police training school. He said that the law and order situation was getting better in the district with every passing day.