close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

Labourer dies

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

MANSEHRA: A labourer was killed after falling from the rooftop of an under-construction house in Misar Mari area here on Thursday.Locals rushed to the scene and shifted Mohammad Babu to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Strike ended: Revenue collectors have ended their two-week long strike after the KP govt accepted their demand. Sarfaraz Abbasi, the former district president of revenue collectors, told reporters that their provincial body had announced to end the strike as the government had accepted all their demands.

Latest News

More From Peshawar