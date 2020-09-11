Labourer dies

MANSEHRA: A labourer was killed after falling from the rooftop of an under-construction house in Misar Mari area here on Thursday.Locals rushed to the scene and shifted Mohammad Babu to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Strike ended: Revenue collectors have ended their two-week long strike after the KP govt accepted their demand. Sarfaraz Abbasi, the former district president of revenue collectors, told reporters that their provincial body had announced to end the strike as the government had accepted all their demands.