Dog’s bark saved Alabama family as fire swept through home

BIRMINGHAM: A dog has been credited with saving an Alabama family’s lives after his bark awakened them to a fire that was sweeping through their rental home early Tuesday morning.

The dog, Ralph, “doesn’t usually make a sound at night,” said Derek Walker, who lived in the Birmingham home with his wife and two children, according to AL.com. So when Walker heard a “different kind of bark” coming from Ralph, a 4-year-old Great Dane, he got up to investigate.

That’s when he saw the fire outside the family’s kitchen window. The blaze had started on a grill and spread to the home, according to Robert Lawson, a battalion chief with the North Shelby Fire Department.