SCO moot: Indian FM likely to come face to face with Pak, Chinese counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to come face to face with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a time when New Delhi is having estranged relations with these two neighbours.

The meeting takes place in Moscow where the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet for two days. “The SCO-CFM is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG). It deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State,” says the Foreign Office in a statement.

“The foreign minister will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CFM,” says the Foreign Office without naming officials that Qureshi will meet. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would discuss with his Russian counterpart the construction of a gas pipeline due to be built by Russia and stretching 1,100km from Lahore to the port city of Karachi.