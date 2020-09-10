close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 10, 2020

China nominates new ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for next posting. He has been transferred two months before completing his three-year tenure. China has designated Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan who is currently a minister in a provincial government. Nong Rong is a political appointee who has expertise in trade and commerce. Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment. Ambassador Yao Jing served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities and in aggregate stayed in Islamabad for eleven years.

