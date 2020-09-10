In front of her kids: Two robbers rape woman on Motorway

LAHORE: Two robbers raped a mother of two on Motorway late Tuesday night in Gujjarpura police limits.

The woman along with two children was traveling to Gujranwala in a car she was driving when she had to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the Motorway after running out of fuel at around 1.30am. She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He advised her dial Motorway police helpline 130, but her calls went unattended.

In the meantime, two robbers approached the car, broke the window, and took the ill-fated woman and her children to nearby bushes where they raped her repeatedly in front of the children.They also snatched her purse carrying Rs100,000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration and three ATM cards. Gujjarpura police have registered a case and started investigation.

When contacted Motorway police, the spokesman said the incident did not occur in the limits of Motorway police. He said the Carol Ghati and Gujjarpura didn't fall in the limits of Motorway police said.

The Gujarpura Police claimed the crime took place on Sialkot motorway.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the police chief to arrest the culprits at the earliest. After the IGP's instructions to the CCPO, CIA teams have expedited their efforts to arrest the culprits.