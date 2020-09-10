SCO moot: Indian FM likely to come face to face with Pak, Chinese counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to come face to face with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a time when New Delhi is having estranged relations with these two neighbours. The meeting takes place in Moscow where the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet for two days. “The SCO-CFM is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG). It deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State,” says the Foreign Office in a statement.

The Moscow SCO-CFM will consider more than 20 documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State. It will also adopt a Joint Communiqué reflecting member states’ unified stance on important regional and international issues. “The foreign minister will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CFM,” says the Foreign Office without naming officials that Qureshi will meet.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would discuss with his Russian counterpart the construction of a gas pipeline due to be built by Russia and stretching 1,100km from Lahore to the port city of Karachi. US sanctions against Russian state conglomerate Rostec, as well as a dispute over North-South pipeline transport fees, have held up the $2 billion project since it was signed in 2015.

The North-South pipeline would be the biggest infrastructure deal by Russia since the early 1970s, when Soviet engineers constructed the Pakistan Steel Mills industrial complex.

“North South gas pipeline is a project that can greatly benefit Pakistan,” Qureshi said in a video message before leaving for Moscow. “I am hopeful that we will discuss it and there is a possibility of progress.”

He said a meeting had been set up with the foreign minister of Russia, adding: “I believe that in the coming days there is a bright possibility that our ties with Russia will grow. I see the possibility of a long term, multidimensional partnership.”