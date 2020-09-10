China nominates new ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for next posting. He has been transferred two months before completing his three-year tenure.

China has designated Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan who is currently a minister in a provincial government. Nong Rong is a political appointee who has expertise in trade and commerce. Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment. Ambassador Yao Jing served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities.