Thu Sep 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Rs50m released for water project in Balakot

Our Correspondent
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs50 million funds for supply of the potable water to the dwellers of Balakot and its adjoining areas. “The government has released Rs50 funds for the two mega tube wells from where the people of many localities would be supplied with the potable water,” Ahmad Hussain Shah, the chief minister’s advisor on population, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the people of these areas had been deprived of the potable water since long and he had taken up the issue with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, who ordered releases of the funds.

