Medical students want exams postponed

PESHAWAR: The students belonging to various medical colleges staged a protest on Wednesday to demand postponement of the examination. The students gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government.

The students said that they could not complete their practical work during the closure of the educational institutions for several months. The students of the merged districts had no internet facilities, they said, and urged the authorities to give them some time so that they could complete their preparations.