Locusts destroy maize crop in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Locusts have destroyed maize crop at on a large scale in Tanawal area of the district within a couple of days. “If the administration doesn’t take prompt action, locusts may spread across the district,” Bukhtar Tanoli, a resident of Tanawal, told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that the earth insects, which had earlier stormed crops and vegetables in Punjab, Sindh and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have now flown to Pulrah and its adjoining villages of Kukrakad, Hotar, Mera Azad Khan, Bandi Mera, Minual Mundgrain, Hari Mera, Tirriki, Chutrain and Pulsari. “We have suffered a huge loss as the insects destroyed crops on hundreds of acres of land,” he added.