Business premises sealed over use of plastic bags

LAHORE: A special squad of Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed several premises of multinational and local businesses for using plastic bags.

EPD constituted a special squad to comply with the directions of the Lahore High Court, the EPD officials said, adding EPD District Officer Ali Ejaz was heading the squad. They said the department had given September 2, 2020 as the deadline to end the use of plastic bags after which the department started campaign against its use.

As per the data collected from the department, premises of several local and multinational brands were sealed which included Al-Fahta Store, Hussain Chowk, Gulberg, Paradise Restaurant, Liberty Market, Gulberg, Khalid Pharmacy, Liberty Market, Gulberg, Fri Chicks, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II, McDonalds, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II and Cafe Beruit, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II.

DO Ali Ejaz said the campaign will continue. He said in the first phase the department was sealing big companies using polythene bags while action will soon be initiated against middle class and small businesses as well as manufacturers of polythene bags.